Next Article
India's 1st astronaut on ISS shares video from space
India just got its first astronaut on the International Space Station!
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla shared a cool video showing what it's really like to float around in zero gravity.
Turns out, staying still up there is harder than it looks—one small move and you drift away.
Shukla interacted with students back home
Shukla's trip was part of the Axiom-4 mission, where he ran microgravity experiments created by Indian scientists.
He also took time to share his space experience with students back home, making science feel a lot more real and relatable.
This mission is a big step for India's space program and brings young people closer to what life in space is actually like.