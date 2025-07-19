India's math whizzes shine at International Mathematical Olympiad: Gold medalists Technology Jul 19, 2025

India's math whizzes just scored big at the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad in Australia, bringing home three golds, two silvers, and one bronze.

It's only the second time since 1998 that India has won this many golds, and they finished seventh out of 110 countries—marking their third straight year in the global top 10.