India's math whizzes shine at International Mathematical Olympiad: Gold medalists
India's math whizzes just scored big at the 66th International Mathematical Olympiad in Australia, bringing home three golds, two silvers, and one bronze.
It's only the second time since 1998 that India has won this many golds, and they finished seventh out of 110 countries—marking their third straight year in the global top 10.
Who are the gold medalists?
Gold went to Adhitya Mangudy (Maharashtra), Kanav Talwar, and Aarav Gupta (both from Delhi).
Abel George Mathew (Karnataka) and Aadish Jain (Delhi) picked up silvers, while Archit Manas (Delhi) earned one of the bronzes.
These students will be honored by Mumbai's Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education for their dedication to math.
India's consistent top-10 finishes
India's consistent top-10 finishes show just how strong its young math talent is right now.
For anyone who loves numbers or competitions, this is a proud moment—and proof that hard work really pays off.