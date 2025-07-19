Perplexity's AI browser could replace these 2 key office roles

Perplexity , a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, recently launched Comet, an AI-powered browser. The company's CEO, Aravind Srinivas, has now revealed in a recent interview with The Verge's "Decoder" podcast that the browser could potentially replace two key office roles. The roles in question are those of administrative assistants and recruiters, two positions that are essential to any modern workplace.

AI advancement Comet as a recruiter Srinivas detailed how Comet's integrated AI agent can access apps like Google Calendar, LinkedIn, and Gmail to perform tasks usually done by recruiters. These include creating candidate lists, finding contact information, and sending personalized outreach emails. He also hinted at the future potential of Comet becoming an AI operating system for white-collar workers that could execute commands from natural language prompts.

Task automation How it helps executive assistants Comet is also capable of handling a lot of an executive assistant's daily responsibilities, such as calendar management, meeting preparation, and email triage. "A recruiter's work worth one week is just one prompt: sourcing and reach outs," Srinivas said. He further explained that Comet could follow up with candidates, update their status on Google Sheets, sync with Google Calendar to resolve conflicts, and schedule chats.

User access Comet is available for paying customers Currently, Comet is available only to Perplexity's paying customers. However, the company has also opened invites for free users who will get access to the AI-powered product in due time. Some of the AI-powered agentic tasks could be under a paywall. Srinivas expressed optimism that users would be willing to pay for Comet in the long run because of its functionality.