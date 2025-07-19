UK scientists use IVF method with DNA from 3 people
Scientists in the UK have used a new IVF method that mixes DNA from three people to stop certain inherited diseases.
Thanks to this, eight healthy babies were born to women who might have otherwise passed on serious mitochondrial disorders.
The findings came out on July 17, 2025.
How the new technique works
Doctors take the parents' DNA and place it into a donor egg with healthy mitochondria, basically ensuring the baby has healthy mitochondria for their cells while keeping family traits.
All eight babies—including twins—were born healthy and hit their milestones.
While the technique doesn't wipe out all risk (a tiny bit of faulty DNA can still sneak through), it makes passing on these tough-to-treat diseases much less likely.
For families facing these odds, it's real hope for a healthier start.