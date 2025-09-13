Nitesh Rane mocks Aaditya Thackeray over Asia Cup comments

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has mocked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray over his opposition to the upcoming India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup . Speaking to reporters, Rane said that Thackeray would secretly watch the match wearing a "burqa." He also mimicked Thackeray's voice while making the statement. This comes after Thackeray criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for its decision to play against Pakistan amid ongoing tensions.

Criticism voiced Thackeray calls BCCI 'anti-national' Thackeray had slammed the BCCI for its decision to play against Pakistan in the Asia Cup tournament. He called the cricketing body "anti-national" and questioned its priorities, asking if it was motivated by greed for money or revenue. He also drew attention to the Pahalgam terror attack, where Pakistani terrorists were involved, and 26 civilians were killed.

National sentiments Uddhav opposes India-Pakistan match Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya's father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister, also opposed the match. He called it an "insult to national sentiments" and questioned the central government's stance on Pakistan. He asked if Pakistan was a terror state and if it was an enemy, given its support for terrorism. Uddhav had announced sindoor protests across Maharashtra against the match.