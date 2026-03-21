ESA's Proba-3 spacecraft reestablishes contact after month-long silence

Proba-3 is actually 2 satellites flying 150 meters apart

Proba-3 is actually two satellites flying 150 meters apart to create artificial solar eclipses so scientists can study the Sun's faint corona.

After about a month of silence, the spacecraft's solar panel was facing the Sun to power its electronics and charge its battery while in safe mode.

Mission Manager Damien Galano said he was thrilled to hear from the spacecraft again.