Next Article
eSIM scam can cost you your hard-earned money: Know more
Heads up: The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) is warning everyone about a new eSIM scam recently reported.
Scammers are tricking people into clicking fake eSIM activation links—once you do, your physical SIM gets deactivated, and they can grab your bank OTPs to steal money.
In one case, someone lost ₹4 lakh even though their ATM and UPI were already disabled.
I4C issues important advisory for users
I4C says: Only switch to eSIM through official sources, never random links or calls.
If your phone suddenly loses network for no reason, contact your bank and mobile provider right away—it could mean someone's trying to hijack your number.
With lakhs of SIM cards already blacklisted for fraud recently, staying alert is key to protecting both your money and data.