Esports World Cup 2026 leaves Saudi Arabia for Paris
Technology
Big news for gamers: The 2026 Esports World Cup (EWC) is heading to Paris from July 6 to August 23. It's the first time the tournament leaves Saudi Arabia, where it made its name.
EF CEO Ralf Reichert called Paris a "one of the great global capitals of sport, culture and entertainment," and said the passion of French fans and the strong support we've received locally.
Record $75 million+ prize pool
The EWC just keeps getting bigger: last year's event drew over 750 million viewers!
For 2026, more than 2,000 players and 200 clubs from over 100 countries will compete across 24 games in 25 tournaments for a record-breaking $75 million+ prize pool.