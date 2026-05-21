Esports World Cup 2026 leaves Saudi Arabia for Paris Technology May 21, 2026

Big news for gamers: The 2026 Esports World Cup (EWC) is heading to Paris from July 6 to August 23. It's the first time the tournament leaves Saudi Arabia, where it made its name.

EF CEO Ralf Reichert called Paris a "one of the great global capitals of sport, culture and entertainment," and said the passion of French fans and the strong support we've received locally.