Essential AI tools for textile designers

Modern textile designers are increasingly turning to AI tools to revolutionize their design processes. From digitizing fabrics, simulating textures, generating patterns, to visualizing garments, these tools help with everything. This way, they significantly cut production costs and speed up workflows from concept to market. Transforming traditional processes into efficient digital pipelines enables sustainable design with realistic drape, fit, and material behavior.

#1 Style3D AI for fabric digitization Style3D AI is another leading fabric digitization tool. It enables designers to scan textiles via a mobile app to create three-dimensional models featuring accurate weave analysis and stretch prediction. This tool also provides reusable digital libraries for different materials, including knits and denim. By taking fabric photos and uploading them for AI modeling, designers can apply these models immediately on garments, cutting 50% of physical samples and speeding up launches.

#2 Refabric's patternmaking excellence Refabric's prowess in AI-driven patternmaking lies in its ability to create accurate patterns from sketches or descriptions. It combines three-dimensional visualization and trend suggestions for optimized production. Its physics engine simulates material properties like silk flow or denim stiffness, enabling real-time fit adjustments and efficient fabric layouts. This further promotes sustainable production by reducing waste.

#3 Onbrand AI design's generative visuals Onbrand AI Design excels at generating visuals from text, sketches, or references. With features such as fabric simulation, automated flats, and layered editing, it lets designers delve into textile details at an early stage. This reduces the requirement for physical swatches by offering detailed visualizations of what the designer might be looking for.

#4 Designovel's trend forecasting capabilities Designovel serves as an incredibly powerful tool for trend forecasting, analyzing global data from social media platforms, runways, and e-commerce sites. It predicts not just upcoming colors, but also prints and silhouettes, which allows designers to ensure that their textiles are aligned with the current demands of the market.