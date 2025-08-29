Estonian AI speech coach Vocal Image raises $3.6 million
Vocal Image, an Estonia-based startup, just raised $3.6 million in seed funding led by Educapital (France), with backers from Estonia and Germany joining in.
The team plans to use the cash to grow the development team and expand localizations.
Founded by Belarusian exiles Nick Lakhoika, Maryna Shukiurava, and Mikalai Karaliou, Vocal Image has already doubled its annual revenue—from $6.5 million to $12 million—recently.
How does the app work?
Vocal Image helps users boost their speaking skills with personalized AI coaching—think tongue twisters, breathing exercises, and confidence-building tips for public speaking or presentations.
The app collects about 35,000 real-voice samples daily, with over 1 million collected in total (all GDPR-compliant), which keeps making its AI smarter and helps create realistic artificial voices.
Key metrics
50,000 paid users as of August 2025
Current ARR: $12 million
Languages supported: English, Spanish, German, French, Ukrainian, Russian—with more coming soon