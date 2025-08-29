Estonian AI speech coach Vocal Image raises $3.6 million Technology Aug 29, 2025

Vocal Image, an Estonia-based startup, just raised $3.6 million in seed funding led by Educapital (France), with backers from Estonia and Germany joining in.

The team plans to use the cash to grow the development team and expand localizations.

Founded by Belarusian exiles Nick Lakhoika, Maryna Shukiurava, and Mikalai Karaliou, Vocal Image has already doubled its annual revenue—from $6.5 million to $12 million—recently.