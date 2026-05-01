ET AI Hackathon 2.0 registrations open until May 15 ₹10L+
Technology
The Economic Times is back with ET AI Hackathon 2.0, inviting students, developers, and innovators across India to tackle real-world problems using artificial intelligence.
With over ₹10 lakh up for grabs and registrations open till May 15, you'll first take an online assessment before diving into hands-on challenges.
Finalists pitch, participants get certification opportunities
Finalists get to pitch their AI solutions to industry experts at a grand finale: think serious exposure and feedback from the pros.
Plus, all participants receive opportunities to earn certifications and a shot at networking with hiring companies, making this hackathon a great way to boost your skills and get noticed in the AI community.