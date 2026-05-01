ET Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026 spotlight India's products
Technology
The ET Most Innovative AI Product Awards 2026 are shining a spotlight on India's big move from just running tech projects to actually building smart, scalable AI products.
The ITES and Technology Services category is where you will see how Indian companies are making real-world AI solutions that work across different industries and even outside the country.
Entries judged on design impact scalability
Entries are judged on three things: creative design, real impact for clients, and how easily the product can scale up.
Startups, SMEs, and big companies all compete in their own lanes to keep things fair.
Winning here is not just about bragging rights: it shows India's growing power in creating original AI with results that matter globally.