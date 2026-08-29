Ethan Liang and Rory Hu built BeeGuard AI for honeybees
Technology
Two teenagers, Ethan Liang and Rory Hu, have built BeeGuard, an AI-powered web app designed to protect honeybee colonies.
Bees are a big deal for our food (they pollinate one-third of the world's crops), but beekeepers lose about 40% of their hives every year.
BeeGuard 94.7% accurate, 100% intervention success
BeeGuard uses computer vision and sound analysis to spot threats early, hitting an impressive 94.7% accuracy, all without extra hardware.
After field tests on real hives, it caught problems weeks ahead of time and achieved a 100% success rate for interventions that followed.
The teens hope BeeGuard will reach millions of beekeepers worldwide.