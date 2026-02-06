EU may force TikTok to redesign in-app features

The European Union (EU) has accused TikTok of violating its digital rules with features that promote "addictive design." The preliminary charges target the core of the popular video-sharing app's business model. EU regulators found that TikTok has not done enough to assess how these features could harm users' physical and mental health, especially children and vulnerable adults. TikTok may also be required to implement changes to reduce the app's addictiveness.

Company response TikTok denies allegations, promises to challenge findings In response to the EU's accusations, TikTok has denied the allegations. The company said in a statement that "The Commission's preliminary findings present a categorically false and entirely meritless depiction of our platform." They also promised to challenge these findings through every means available. Now, TikTok has an opportunity to respond to the commission's findings which could result in a non-compliance decision and potential fine of up to 6% of its total annual revenue.

Addiction concerns Digital Services Act holds platforms accountable for user effects Henna Virkkunen stressed that social media addiction can have negative consequences on developing minds of children and teens. She said "The Digital Services Act makes platforms responsible for the effects they can have on their users." The preliminary findings from Brussels are part of growing concerns over youth addiction to platforms like TikTok.

Design impact TikTok's design reduces self-control, leads to compulsive behavior The EU commission said TikTok's design encourages users to keep scrolling by constantly rewarding them with new content. This, they claim, reduces self-control and leads to compulsive behavior. The commission also accused TikTok of ignoring signs of compulsive use, such as how long minors spend on the app at night and how often it is opened.

