EU countries and lawmakers stall AI Act update over exemptions
Technology
After 12 hours of debate, EU countries and lawmakers couldn't agree on updates to the AI Act, Europe's big plan to regulate artificial intelligence.
The main sticking point? Whether some industries that already follow strict rules should get a pass from new AI requirements.
So, for now, the rules stay as they are.
EU AI act delay worries companies
The next round of talks is set for next month.
The uncertainty is making things tough for European companies trying to play by the rules, while bigger tech firms might benefit from the delay.
Dutch lawmaker Kim van Sparrentak summed it up: companies focused on safety are left hanging, and Europe risks falling behind US and Asian tech giants if this drags on.