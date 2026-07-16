Smartwatches, wearables spared from EU's replaceable battery rule

The Commission has defined wearables as "smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart glasses or other electronic devices integrated into clothing and other accessories."

Even though these new devices don't need user-replaceable batteries, many will still have to be repairable by a trained professional.

Notably, while wireless earbuds aren't specifically mentioned in the draft, they could be included under this exemption if their safety or durability is compromised by user access to the battery.