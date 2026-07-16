Smartwatches, wearables spared from EU's replaceable battery rule
What's the story
The European Commission has announced an exemption to its existing battery regulation, sparing six new categories of electronics from the requirement of user-replaceable batteries. This includes wearable devices such as smartwatches. The regulation was first introduced in 2023 as part of the European Green Deal, but the mandate for replaceable batteries will only come into effect in 2027.
Industry impact
Nintendo's Switch 2 will feature user-replaceable battery
The new regulation has already prompted Nintendo to announce a new version of its gaming console, the Switch 2, with a user-replaceable battery.
The Commission's draft exemptions also cover wearables, some medical devices, electronic toys, portable thermometers, roof-mounted telematics devices, and equipment meant for use in "explosive atmospheres."
Wearable definition
Definition of wearables under the new regulation
The Commission has defined wearables as "smartwatches, fitness trackers, smart glasses or other electronic devices integrated into clothing and other accessories."
Even though these new devices don't need user-replaceable batteries, many will still have to be repairable by a trained professional.
Notably, while wireless earbuds aren't specifically mentioned in the draft, they could be included under this exemption if their safety or durability is compromised by user access to the battery.
Smartphone exemption
What about smartphones?
Smartphones don't get an exemption from the battery rule, but current regulations do allow for battery repairs that aren't as simple as replacing a new one.
As per the law, replacements are allowed by the EU if they don't require specialized tools (or those tools are provided by the phone maker) and don't affect smartphone safety.
Apple's Self Service Repair program appears to qualify under these guidelines.
Future proceedings
Draft exemptions will be submitted to EU parliament for scrutiny
The Commission will now submit the draft exemptions to the EU Parliament and the Council of the EU for further scrutiny.
If there are no objections, these exemptions will be enforced 20 days after their publication in the Official Journal of the EU.
The new regulation was initially seen as a step toward creating a greener, circular economy by encouraging reuse and reducing post-consumer waste.