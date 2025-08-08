EU, India join forces to tackle dengue
India and the EU are set to launch the COMBAT Dengue project, bringing together scientists from India and the EU to figure out why some dengue infections get so dangerous—and how to stop them.
The project is led by Sweden's Karolinska Institute and is part of a bigger European science push.
How to spot early warning signs of severe dengue
Researchers are collecting samples from India and Guatemala to spot early warning signs (biomarkers) of severe dengue, hoping this leads to better tests and treatments.
They're also using cool tech like brain organoids, super-resolution microscopes, and AI to study how dengue affects the body—including the brain—and get ready for future outbreaks.
Dengue isn't just a tropical problem anymore
Dengue isn't just a tropical problem anymore; thanks to climate change, it's spreading fast and infects about 400 million people every year.
Projects like COMBAT could mean earlier diagnosis, fewer complications, and smarter ways to fight not only dengue but other new diseases down the line.