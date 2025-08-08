OpenAI's o3 beats Elon Musk's Grok in AI chess championship

Grok 4 came in strong but slipped up big time in the finals, losing its queen more than once. Chess legend Magnus Carlsen , alongside David Howell, livestreamed the action, pointing out Grok's odd mistakes while o3 stayed sharp. Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro grabbed third place after edging out another OpenAI model.

A look at the tournament

Chess is a classic test for brains—human or artificial—so seeing these AIs battle it out shows just how far general-purpose AI has come.

None of these bots were built just for chess, making their performance a solid peek at what modern AI can do when faced with tough problems.