EU mandates 5-year spare-battery sales and user-replaceable batteries for portables

Nintendo plans swappable-battery EU Switch 2

Nintendo's getting on board by is planning to launch a new Switch 2 model just for the EU that lets you swap out the battery without any hassle.

Accessories like Pro Controllers and Joy-Cons will get similar updates.

Some brands like Sennheiser and Fairphone are already following these rules, though Meta is reportedly holding off on launching Ray-Ban Display smart glasses in Europe because of the battery rules.

Smartphones and tablets aren't included here. They've got their own separate repair rules.