EU plans rules to make data centers more energy-efficient
The European Union is planning new rules to make data centers more energy-efficient, as these massive server farms keep growing to power everything from digital services to AI.
Data centers already use 2.5% of all EU electricity, and their capacity is expected to more than double by 2030.
EU delays data center sustainability label
The EU also wants a sustainability label for data centers, rating things like water use and clean energy, but its launch has been pushed back while officials figure out how to handle nuclear-powered sites.
The European Commission says waiting too long could make it much tougher to solve these issues down the road.
Data centers could strain power grids
By 2030, data centers could drive up one-fifth of the electricity demand growth in advanced economies.
The EU hopes these standards will keep digital progress green and prevent extra strain on power grids.