EU pressures Meta to open WhatsApp to rival AI chatbots

The European Union (EU) has threatened to force Meta Platforms , the parent company of WhatsApp , to allow third-party artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots on its platform. The move comes after an antitrust investigation into WhatsApp's practices. The EU had raised concerns that WhatsApp was effectively blocking competing AI companies from offering their services on the platform.

Company stance Meta to appeal against European Commission's decision In response to the European Commission's threat, Meta has said it will appeal against the decision. The company argued that the commission's ruling would force it to offer its service for free, effectively subsidizing certain companies instead of promoting competition. "Small European businesses shouldn't foot OpenAI's bill," Meta said in a statement, referring to one of its competitors.

Antitrust concerns EU's antitrust investigation into WhatsApp The EU's antitrust investigation into WhatsApp was launched last year. It was prompted by fears that the messaging app was blocking competing AI companies from offering their services on the platform. The commission had also expressed concerns over new terms and conditions introduced by WhatsApp that prevented providers of AI chatbots from using a tool to communicate with customers.

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