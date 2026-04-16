EU pressures Meta to open WhatsApp to rival AI chatbots
What's the story
The European Union (EU) has threatened to force Meta Platforms, the parent company of WhatsApp, to allow third-party artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots on its platform. The move comes after an antitrust investigation into WhatsApp's practices. The EU had raised concerns that WhatsApp was effectively blocking competing AI companies from offering their services on the platform.
Company stance
Meta to appeal against European Commission's decision
In response to the European Commission's threat, Meta has said it will appeal against the decision. The company argued that the commission's ruling would force it to offer its service for free, effectively subsidizing certain companies instead of promoting competition. "Small European businesses shouldn't foot OpenAI's bill," Meta said in a statement, referring to one of its competitors.
Antitrust concerns
EU's antitrust investigation into WhatsApp
The EU's antitrust investigation into WhatsApp was launched last year. It was prompted by fears that the messaging app was blocking competing AI companies from offering their services on the platform. The commission had also expressed concerns over new terms and conditions introduced by WhatsApp that prevented providers of AI chatbots from using a tool to communicate with customers.
Pricing controversy
Meta starts charging 3rd-party AI providers for access
In March, Meta started charging third-party AI providers for access to its platform, to resolve the EU's antitrust investigation of WhatsApp. However, the European Commission rejected this strategy, saying it was similar to a previous ban imposed by Meta. Teresa Ribera, the commission's executive vice president overseeing competition, said "Replacing the legal ban with pricing that has a similar effect does not change our preliminary view that Meta's conduct appears to be an abuse of its dominant position."