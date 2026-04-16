EU unveils age verification app to protect minors online

The European Commission has announced a new age verification app, aimed at providing users with a digital ID card for proving their ages online. The initiative is part of Europe's effort to protect young people from harmful content on the internet. The app allows users to confirm their age by simply uploading their passport or ID card, without sharing any sensitive personal information with every site or app they want to access.

Platform usage 'No more excuses' for platforms to protect young users The new app will provide a centralized solution for tech platforms to verify users' ages. According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen, "Online platforms can easily rely on our age verification app. So there are no more excuses." They added that Europe offers a free and easy-to-use solution that can protect children from harmful content online.

Privacy assurance App comes amid concerns about tech platforms harming youth The app will maintain the "highest privacy standards in the world," von der Leyen said in a LinkedIn post. This comes amid growing concerns about the impact of tech platforms, especially social media sites, on young people's wellbeing. The move also comes after a California jury found Meta and YouTube liable for harming a young woman with addictive features last month.

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Regulatory pressure Global push for age verification on tech platforms Regulators worldwide have been pushing tech companies to create more safeguards for young users. Some countries, including Australia, have even passed laws banning children under 16 from accessing social media. In the US, several states have passed legislation forcing tech platforms to verify users' ages and obtain parental consent when minors create accounts. However, some tech companies have raised concerns about age verification requirements due to privacy issues.

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