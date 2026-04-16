EU unveils age verification app to protect minors online
What's the story
The European Commission has announced a new age verification app, aimed at providing users with a digital ID card for proving their ages online. The initiative is part of Europe's effort to protect young people from harmful content on the internet. The app allows users to confirm their age by simply uploading their passport or ID card, without sharing any sensitive personal information with every site or app they want to access.
Platform usage
'No more excuses' for platforms to protect young users
The new app will provide a centralized solution for tech platforms to verify users' ages. According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen, "Online platforms can easily rely on our age verification app. So there are no more excuses." They added that Europe offers a free and easy-to-use solution that can protect children from harmful content online.
Privacy assurance
App comes amid concerns about tech platforms harming youth
The app will maintain the "highest privacy standards in the world," von der Leyen said in a LinkedIn post. This comes amid growing concerns about the impact of tech platforms, especially social media sites, on young people's wellbeing. The move also comes after a California jury found Meta and YouTube liable for harming a young woman with addictive features last month.
Regulatory pressure
Global push for age verification on tech platforms
Regulators worldwide have been pushing tech companies to create more safeguards for young users. Some countries, including Australia, have even passed laws banning children under 16 from accessing social media. In the US, several states have passed legislation forcing tech platforms to verify users' ages and obtain parental consent when minors create accounts. However, some tech companies have raised concerns about age verification requirements due to privacy issues.
Customization
App will be available for EU citizens soon
The new age verification app is "technically ready" and will soon be available for EU citizens. EU member states will be able to customize the app according to their domestic laws, including any age-related social media bans. Under the EU's Digital Services Act, sites required to restrict minor users won't have to use the new app. However, they must prove that their alternate age verification tools are equally effective or face sanctions.