EU proposes social media ban for under-13s
What's the story
The European Union (EU) is planning to ban social media for children under the age of 13 across its member states. The proposal was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her state of the union address in Strasbourg, France. Von der Leyen said, "No social media under the age of 13. No personal account under the age of 15."
Strategy
Proposed 'mini accounts' for kids aged 13-14
The EU plans to take a "gradual" approach toward social media regulation, with different age groups receiving tailored protection levels.
For kids aged 13-14, the bloc proposes allowing "mini accounts" under parental supervision with limited features and a time restriction of one hour per day.
This comes as part of a global trend to limit children's access to social media amid concerns about its impact on their health.
Legislation
Kids Act to be proposed on Thursday
The European Commission will propose a new Kids Act on Thursday, which would require the social media platforms to prove their safety for minors.
The act is expected to take years to be approved by individual EU member states, several of which have already introduced their own social media limits.
Design regulation
Europe has the power to act, says von der Leyen
The EU also plans to ban addictive design features like infinite scrolling for children.
If platforms violate these rules, they could face fines of up to 6% of their annual turnover.
Von der Leyen emphasized that "Europe has the power to act. It is we who decide our rules, not big tech."
She further clarified that this isn't about minors accessing social media but rather when and how social media accesses minors.