EU updates Digital Markets Act to cover cloud and AI
The European Union is updating its Digital Markets Act to cover cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services, hoping to keep things fair as technology keeps evolving.
The law, which already applies to big names like Apple, Alphabet, and Meta, now aims to make sure newer digital spaces aren't dominated by just a few companies.
EU probes cloud power and AI
EU regulators are taking a closer look at whether Amazon and Microsoft have too much power in the cloud world.
They're also thinking about whether certain AI tools (like those behind virtual assistants) should get extra oversight.
Instead of forcing social networks to work together (which people did not really ask for), the EU says it's focusing on stronger rules where they matter most: making sure digital markets stay open and competitive.