Europa's sinking ice could help life exist on Jupiter's moon
Scientists have found that salt-rich ice on Jupiter's moon Europa might be sinking through its thick shell, carrying important chemicals down to a hidden ocean beneath the surface.
This process could help answer how ingredients for life get from the icy surface to where alien life might actually survive.
How does it work?
Researchers used computer models and discovered that heavy, salty ice can break off and sink through Europa's 30km-thick shell—sometimes reaching the ocean in just 30,000 years if conditions are right.
This means nutrients from the surface aren't stuck up top; they can actually make their way down.
Why does it matter?
This sinking-ice process gives Europa a real shot at being habitable by connecting its harsh, radiation-blasted surface with its deep ocean.
NASA's Europa Clipper mission will start checking all this out up close in 2030, so we might soon learn more about whether conditions could support life.