European Commission asks publishers about Google AI opt-out amid probe
The European Commission is reaching out to publishers for their take on Google's new offer: you can opt out of having your content used in AI search, but your search ranking won't suffer.
This is all tied to an ongoing antitrust investigation about how Google uses content and whether its AI tools are hurting publisher traffic and competition.
Publishers have until August 28, 2026, to share their feedback.
AI overviews blamed for lost revenue
Google's AI Overviews, those quick summaries that pop up above regular search results, are at the heart of the issue. Publishers are concerned these summaries steal clicks and cut into their revenue.
The opt-out option was announced in June 2026, the same day the UK antitrust watchdog ordered it to allow publishers the option to stop their content being used to power its AI features.
The EU has sent out a questionnaire asking if publishers will use the opt-out and what they think about Google's new search features, with responses potentially affecting the outcome of the ongoing EU investigation and any resulting fine.