EU moves ahead with 348-satellite broadband network to rival Starlink
What's the story
The European Commission has taken a major step toward establishing its own satellite broadband network. It has signed an agreement with the SpaceRISE consortium to expand the IRIS2 constellation. The deal will add 66 satellites, bringing the total number in the main constellation to 348. This move takes the project from the planning stage toward full-scale deployment, with launches expected to begin as early as 2029.
Project details
A reliable connectivity solution for European governments
The IRIS2 constellation, a response to Elon Musk's Starlink and other satellite internet services, will consist of 348 satellites. This includes 330 in low Earth orbit and 18 in medium Earth orbit.
The network is designed as a secure and reliable connectivity solution for European governments, defense forces, security agencies, and emergency services.
It aims to provide critical operations support during emergencies or situations requiring secure communications.
Network expansion
IRIS2 network will enhance Europe's secure connectivity
The IRIS2 network will significantly enhance Europe's secure and reliable connectivity.
It will help governments, emergency services, and citizens stay connected during crises or in remote areas.
"Whether responding to emergencies, protecting critical infrastructure or supporting security missions, IRIS2 will provide Europe with an autonomous and resilient connectivity capability," said the European Space Agency (ESA).
Global reach
Expanded constellation to boost defense and security capabilities
The expanded IRIS2 constellation will include an additional 66 satellites to bolster its capabilities for defense, security, and emergency services.
The ESA estimates this reinforcement will increase secure governmental capacity by 60% within the EU and 54% globally.
This expansion is expected to enhance Europe's ability to support critical missions during crises significantly.
Project governance
European Commission and SpaceRISE consortium's collaboration on IRIS2 project
The European Commission signed a 12-year concession contract for the IRIS2 project with the SpaceRISE consortium on December 16, 2024.
This public-private partnership will develop and operate the satellite connectivity system.
Since then, both parties have worked on system design, industrial responsibilities, satellite preparations, launch services, and ground infrastructure for this ambitious project.