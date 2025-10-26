Cleaning space debris without touching it might soon be possible

A pioneering project, dubbed ALBATOR, is investigating the use of ion beams to clear hazardous space debris from a distance. The €3.9 million ($4.6 million) initiative seeks non-kinetic techniques to shift space junk away from satellites or the International Space Station (ISS) . This comes amid growing concerns over an estimated 140 million pieces of orbital space debris as small as 1mm in diameter, according to the European Space Agency (ESA) .

Innovative strategy ALBATOR will use particle beam with ions ALBATOR, short for "ECR-Based Multicharged Ion Beam for Active Debris Removal and Other Remediation Strategies," plans to use a particle beam with ions to shift debris. This method is different from conventional techniques that involve physically touching the object, like giant nets or docking with rogue objects. The project was funded by a business-focused agency of the European Commission in September and will run until February 2029.

Global partnership Project led by French start-up Osmos X The ALBATOR project is led by Osmos X, a French start-up that plans to develop space thrusters for its own uncrewed vehicles by 2030. Spanish and German universities are also involved in the project, along with NorthStar's Luxembourg branch. NorthStar provides space situational awareness products and their officials said, "By avoiding the risks inherent in capture or docking, the [ALBATOR] project aims to provide a safer and more versatile solution to one of the greatest challenges facing space sustainability."