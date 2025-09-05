Europe's most powerful supercomputer Jupiter rolls out Technology Sep 05, 2025

Europe just rolled out Jupiter, its most powerful supercomputer ever, at the Juelich Supercomputing Centre in Germany.

The big idea? To help Europe catch up with the US and China in artificial intelligence.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted that "We in Germany, and we in Europe, have every opportunity to catch up and then keep pace" in the global AI race.

Jupiter is also Europe's first "exascale" machine—meaning it can handle one quintillion calculations every second.