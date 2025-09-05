Europe's most powerful supercomputer Jupiter rolls out
Europe just rolled out Jupiter, its most powerful supercomputer ever, at the Juelich Supercomputing Centre in Germany.
The big idea? To help Europe catch up with the US and China in artificial intelligence.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz noted that "We in Germany, and we in Europe, have every opportunity to catch up and then keep pace" in the global AI race.
Jupiter is also Europe's first "exascale" machine—meaning it can handle one quintillion calculations every second.
Jupiter will also help in climate forecasting
Jupiter will power up AI model training and support projects like climate forecasting and brain simulations, which could potentially lead to better disease treatments and smarter renewable energy designs.
Even with all that computing muscle, Jupiter is built for efficiency—it uses about as much energy as a small factory and recycles waste heat to warm nearby buildings.
Developed with €500 million from the EU and Germany (and 24,000 NVIDIA chips), it's a big step for sustainable tech in Europe.