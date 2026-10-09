EU's Henna Virkkunen cites AI Act and 60 experts
Technology
The European Union's tech chief, Henna Virkkunen, wants everyone to know they're not taking any chances with risky AI.
She pointed to the AI Act, a law created two years ago that lays out rules for every stage of an AI system's life.
With a panel of 60 experts on board, the European Union says it's got a solid plan for keeping things safe.
EU questions over 30 AI firms
After some high-profile scares involving companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, the European Commission started asking more than 30 AI firms (even some from China) for detailed information on how they keep their technology in check.
Virkkunen emphasized that these efforts could mean big fines if companies don't play by the rules, but she's confident the AI Act is built to handle whatever comes next.