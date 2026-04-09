Ex-ISRO-led Skyroot Aerospace successfully tests Vikram-1 fairing before Sriharikota launch
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace, a startup led by ex-ISRO scientists, just nailed a major milestone for its Vikram-1 rocket.
They successfully tested the payload fairing separation, the part that shields satellites on their way up, clearing the path for Vikram-1's first-ever launch from Sriharikota in May 2026.
Vikram-1 test confirmed pneumatic fairing split
The April 8 test used real flight hardware and high-speed cameras to confirm the fairing split cleanly using a pneumatic system.
Vikram-1 is built with lightweight carbon composites and 3-D-printed engines, letting it carry up to 350kg to low Earth orbit.
It's a big step for India's private space scene and fits right into the Make in India push for homegrown tech.