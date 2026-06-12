When it comes to recreating history with AI, accuracy is everything

Discover the past through AI-powered tours

By Vinita Jain 01:23 pm Jun 12, 202601:23 pm

What's the story

Explore history like never before with an immersive AI exploration app that turns landmarks, archives, and old streets into vivid, guided adventures. The technology utilizes AI-guided tours, 3D reconstructions, and geospatial precision to recreate ancient sites on your phone or tablet. Supporting more than 60 languages, these apps provide a unique way to experience the past. Find out how these tools can make history less about reading about the past and more about stepping into it.