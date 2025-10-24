Next Article
Explainer: How to use UPI AutoPay for automatic payments
Technology
UPI AutoPay, launched by NPCI, makes it way easier to handle all your regular payments—think streaming subscriptions, utility bills, EMIs, insurance premiums, or SIPs.
Instead of paying each bill manually every month, you can now set up automatic payments with a one-time approval on your UPI app.
Key features of UPI AutoPay
UPI AutoPay puts you in control—you can change, pause, or cancel any payment mandate right from your app whenever you want.
Plus, you'll get notifications before each payment goes through.
It's all about saving time and avoiding late fees while keeping things secure and transparent.
For anyone looking to simplify money management in today's digital world, this is a pretty handy upgrade.