Eye tests could help detect Alzheimer's before symptoms appear
Routine eye exams could soon do more than check your vision—they might help spot Alzheimer's disease before symptoms appear.
A new 2025 study from The Jackson Laboratory found unusual changes in the retinal blood vessels of mice, hinting that our eyes could reveal early warning signs of the disease.
Researcher explains potential of eye tests in early detection
Lead researcher Alaina Reagan explained that since retina tissue is a lot like brain tissue, changes there can signal bigger brain issues.
Mice with a gene linked to higher Alzheimer's risk showed twisted and narrowed retinal blood vessels by six months old—mirroring what happens in brains with cognitive decline.
These findings suggest eye tests could one day make detecting Alzheimer's much easier and less invasive.