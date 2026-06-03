FAA clears SpaceX Starfall capsule for manufacturing test flights

SpaceX capsule carries 1000kg payload

Each capsule is 10.2 feet wide and can carry up to 1000kg, launching on either Falcon 9 or Starship rockets.

After finishing its mission, it parachutes down into the Pacific near California for recovery.

If all goes well, SpaceX could start mass-producing these capsules by the end of the decade and become a big name in space manufacturing, giving companies like Varda some real competition.