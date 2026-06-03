FAA clears SpaceX Starfall capsule for manufacturing test flights
Technology
SpaceX is moving beyond rocket launches with Starfall, a new uncrewed capsule built for making stuff in space.
The FAA just gave the green light for two test flights, so Starfall is about to show what it can do in microgravity: think materials and products that aren't possible on Earth.
SpaceX capsule carries 1000kg payload
Each capsule is 10.2 feet wide and can carry up to 1000kg, launching on either Falcon 9 or Starship rockets.
After finishing its mission, it parachutes down into the Pacific near California for recovery.
If all goes well, SpaceX could start mass-producing these capsules by the end of the decade and become a big name in space manufacturing, giving companies like Varda some real competition.