US aviation regulator proposes faster approvals for commercial space missions
What's the story
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed new regulations aimed at expediting the approval process for commercial space missions. The proposed changes would simplify licensing by exempting certain environmental law requirements. According to industry data platform SpaceNexus, it can take currently up to 36 months for a license application to get full approval. The FAA hopes these changes will reduce redundant processes and unnecessary delays in launch operations.
Regulatory changes
Proposed rule to exempt requirements under federal laws
The FAA's proposed rule would allow the agency to waive requirements under laws such as the National Environmental Policy Act, Endangered Species Act, and Clean Air Act.
The goal is "to simplify and expedite commercial space licensing."
This comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in August 2025, directing agencies to speed up the licensing process for commercial space launches.
Information
Current timeline for license application approval
At present, the FAA has 180 days to review a completed license application. However, preparing a complete application can be time-consuming due to pre and post-decision reviews and consultations.
Streamlining efforts
Elimination of unnecessary processes
The FAA's proposed rule is also aimed at eliminating unnecessary, time-consuming requirements and costs associated with preparing environmental studies and providing information for overlapping reviews from multiple federal agencies.
These duplicative processes often lead to unnecessary delays in near-term launch operations.
The Transportation Department emphasized these changes are necessary to streamline the licensing process and facilitate timely commercial space missions.
Exemption possibilities
Exempting some requirements under 13 laws
The FAA has also suggested the possibility of exempting some requirements under the 13 laws for spacecraft launch and reentry operations.
This is part of its proposed rule as it regulates the sector due to commercial rockets sharing airspace with planes.
The move comes after a US judge dismissed a lawsuit from conservation groups challenging the FAA's approval of expanded SpaceX rocket launch operations near a national wildlife refuge in South Texas.