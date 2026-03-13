Facebook Marketplace now has an AI chatbot that answers questions
What's the story
Facebook has introduced a new feature on its Marketplace platform, powered by Meta AI. The feature automatically replies to common buyer questions, like "Is this still available?" using information from the listing posted by the seller. The update is aimed at saving time and reducing repetitive conversations between sellers and buyers.
Enhanced features
Sellers can now list items using Meta AI
The new update also makes it easier for sellers to list their items. Meta AI can now use photos of the item to fill out details and suggest a price based on similar items in the area. Plus, seller profiles will now include how long they've been on Facebook, their friend count, ratings, and what they usually sell.
User engagement
Other existing Meta AI integrations on Marketplace
The new AI features are part of Facebook Marketplace's existing Meta AI integrations. These include a tool that helps buyers ask the right questions when making a purchase, and AI-powered insights for vehicle listings. The updates are designed to improve user experience on the platform, which is used by over 1.5 billion people every month.