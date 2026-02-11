Facebook gets animated with new AI features
Facebook just dropped some fun new features powered by Meta AI—think animated profile pics, Restyle for Stories and Memories that changes their aesthetic and style, and lively backgrounds for your text posts.
Announced today, these updates are rolling out, so you'll probably spot them soon.
How to animate your profile picture
You can now jazz up your profile picture with animation presets like party hat, confetti, wave, or heart—just pick a clear selfie from your camera roll and let Meta AI do its thing.
Want to remix your Stories or Memories? The new Restyle tool lets you transform photos using prompts or cool styles like anime or illustration.
Moving backgrounds for text posts
Text updates don't have to be boring anymore. Tap the rainbow "A" icon to add moving backgrounds such as falling leaves or ocean waves—and keep an eye out for special seasonal options coming soon.
Facebook says more event-themed animations are on the way this year.