Facebook launches standalone Creator Studio app
What's the story
Facebook has officially launched its standalone Creator Studio app, an AI-powered platform designed to help content creators grow their audiences and engage with communities. The official rollout comes a few weeks after Facebook began testing the app with select creators. The move is part of Meta's strategy to keep creators active on its platform amid competition from TikTok and YouTube.
Intelligent guidance
Integrated AI creator assistant
The Creator Studio app comes with an integrated AI creator assistant, which gives personalized tips based on a creator's content style, performance, audience engagement and goals.
The tool also answers questions like "When should I post?" and "What are people saying in my comments?"
This feature is aimed at making it easier for creators to understand their performance without having to go through charts and dashboards.
Enhanced engagement
AI-powered comment tool
The Creator Studio app also comes with an AI-powered comment tool that highlights important comments and drafts replies in the creator's own tone.
Creators can edit and approve these suggested replies before posting them.
The app also provides a daily feed of priorities for creators, such as reviewing their latest post's performance, tracking progress toward goals, and flagging comments that need a reply.
Accessibility
Availability and other recent Meta app launches
The Creator Studio app is now available for all creators on iOS in the US and Canada.
The launch of this new app comes as part of Meta's recent product spree, which also includes a standalone Facebook Groups app called Forum, an app called Instants that lets users share disappearing photos with Instagram friends, a vibe-coded gaming app called Pocket, and an AI storytelling app called StoryKit that creates AI-generated children's stories.