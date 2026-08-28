Fake GTA 6 demo downloads are stealing passwords
What's the story
An ongoing malware campaign is targeting gamers excited for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). The attack uses fake websites mimicking Rockstar Games' promotional content and branding. These sites trick users into downloading a file that claims to be a demo or official download of the game. However, in reality, it is an infostealer designed to steal sensitive information from your computer.
Cyber threat
Infostealer can access sensitive data
The malware, according to analysis by Malwarebytes, can steal saved passwords and logins, session cookies, browsing and download history.
It can also access saved browser profile data such as autofills and FTP client credentials.
This makes the ongoing cyber attack campaign a serious threat to unsuspecting gamers who are just looking for a first look at GTA 6's gameplay.
Official stance
No official GTA 6 demo yet
It's important to note that Rockstar Games has not released any demos for GTA 6. Therefore, any site claiming to have one is likely a scam.
The recent leaks ahead of the game's official reveal only included videos and screenshots, not a build or demo.
This further emphasizes the need for gamers to be cautious about where they get their information and downloads from.