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Fake GTA 6 demo downloads are stealing passwords
The attack uses fake websites mimicking Rockstar Games' promotional content and branding

Fake GTA 6 demo downloads are stealing passwords

By Mudit Dube
Aug 28, 2026
12:14 pm
What's the story

An ongoing malware campaign is targeting gamers excited for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6). The attack uses fake websites mimicking Rockstar Games' promotional content and branding. These sites trick users into downloading a file that claims to be a demo or official download of the game. However, in reality, it is an infostealer designed to steal sensitive information from your computer.

Cyber threat

Infostealer can access sensitive data

The malware, according to analysis by Malwarebytes, can steal saved passwords and logins, session cookies, browsing and download history.

It can also access saved browser profile data such as autofills and FTP client credentials.

This makes the ongoing cyber attack campaign a serious threat to unsuspecting gamers who are just looking for a first look at GTA 6's gameplay.

Official stance

No official GTA 6 demo yet

It's important to note that Rockstar Games has not released any demos for GTA 6. Therefore, any site claiming to have one is likely a scam.

The recent leaks ahead of the game's official reveal only included videos and screenshots, not a build or demo.

This further emphasizes the need for gamers to be cautious about where they get their information and downloads from.

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