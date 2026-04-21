Kerala Police flags fake update scam targeting Vivo, iQOO users
What's the story
Kerala Police has issued a warning about a cyber fraud targeting users of Vivo and iQOO smartphones. The scam revolves around fake "OriginOS Update" messages that trick unsuspecting users into installing malware. This malicious software can steal sensitive data, including banking credentials, and is primarily aimed at emptying victims' bank accounts.
Modus operandi
How the scam works
The scam works by showing pop-up alerts like "Urgent System Update Required" while users are using their phones. Clicking on the link in these messages downloads malicious files instead of official updates. Once installed, this malware gives fraudsters control over the device, enabling them to access personal data such as camera, microphone, SMS messages and contacts.
Preventive measures
How to stay safe
To avoid falling victim to this scam, police have advised users to install system updates only through the phone's official "System Update" option in settings. They also warned against clicking on links received through browsers or messages and responding to threatening messages claiming that their phone will be blocked if the update is not installed.
Security tips
Additional precautions
As a precautionary measure, police have recommended keeping the "Install from Unknown Sources" option disabled and using only trusted antivirus software on mobile devices. If a user accidentally clicks on such a link, they should immediately disconnect their internet connection, scan their device using security applications, and remove any suspicious apps. Passwords for banking and social media accounts should be changed immediately using a secure device.