Kerala Police flags fake update scam targeting Vivo, iQOO users

Kerala Police has issued a warning about a cyber fraud targeting users of Vivo and iQOO smartphones. The scam revolves around fake "OriginOS Update" messages that trick unsuspecting users into installing malware. This malicious software can steal sensitive data, including banking credentials, and is primarily aimed at emptying victims' bank accounts.

Modus operandi How the scam works The scam works by showing pop-up alerts like "Urgent System Update Required" while users are using their phones. Clicking on the link in these messages downloads malicious files instead of official updates. Once installed, this malware gives fraudsters control over the device, enabling them to access personal data such as camera, microphone, SMS messages and contacts.

Preventive measures How to stay safe To avoid falling victim to this scam, police have advised users to install system updates only through the phone's official "System Update" option in settings. They also warned against clicking on links received through browsers or messages and responding to threatening messages claiming that their phone will be blocked if the update is not installed.

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