Fake Sora clones have been downloaded nearly 300,000 times Technology Oct 10, 2025

Right after OpenAI dropped its Sora AI video app in October 2025, the App Store got swamped with fake apps using names like "Sora" and "Sora 2."

Some of these copycats even slipped past Apple's review, despite OpenAI's trademark.

While Apple has pulled many of them down, a few are still hanging around.