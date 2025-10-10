Fake Sora clones have been downloaded nearly 300,000 times
Right after OpenAI dropped its Sora AI video app in October 2025, the App Store got swamped with fake apps using names like "Sora" and "Sora 2."
Some of these copycats even slipped past Apple's review, despite OpenAI's trademark.
While Apple has pulled many of them down, a few are still hanging around.
How many downloads are we talking?
Appfigures says over a dozen fake Sora apps popped up, with about half using "Sora 2" in their titles.
Together, these clones have been downloaded nearly 300,000 times—over 80,000 just since launch.
The top imposter alone snagged more than 50,000 installs.
The real Sora app has over a million downloads
These fakes aren't just annoying—they can cause confusion for anyone who downloads them.
Even so, the real Sora app from OpenAI has already hit over one million downloads, showing people are eager for the legit version.