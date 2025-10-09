US government shutdown halts NASA's research, missions, and public outreach
NASA is feeling the heat from the ongoing US government shutdown, with over 15,000 of its 18,000+ civil servants furloughed.
Only a small team is left to keep essentials like astronaut safety and the International Space Station running, while most research, new missions, and public outreach are on hold.
Potential mission cancelations loom
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has let go of 855 employees, and more layoffs could follow as funding delays drag on.
The White House's 2026 budget proposal aims to cut NASA's science funding by $800 million, putting nearly 40 missions—including Juno—at risk.
OSIRIS-APEX just barely made the cut, landing $20 million in conditional support.
Artemis 2 mission remains on track
Even with 80% of NASA's staff on unpaid furlough, the Artemis 2 lunar mission is moving ahead as planned for a February 2026 launch.
It's a sign that, no matter what, NASA is keeping its eyes on the Moon.