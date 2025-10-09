This drone can swap tools with another drone while flying
Researchers at Westlake University in China have built FlyingToolbox—a new drone system that lets drones pick up and return tools from a toolbox drone while flying.
The top drone docks with tools from a toolbox drone below, even when strong air currents make things tricky.
FlyingToolbox nails tool swaps with a docking accuracy of just 0.8cm, a big leap from older systems that missed by 6-8cm.
Even with strong downwash (think: air turbulence), the drones managed 20 successful swaps in a row, both while hovering and moving.
The system uses QR code tracking, flexible electromagnets, and a neural network that predicts and adjusts for air disturbances.
This combo helps the drones grip tools securely and stay stable, even if things get a bit bumpy.
With the ability to switch tools mid-flight, these drones could handle inspections, repairs, or emergency jobs more flexibly—no landing needed.
It's a big step toward smarter, more helpful drones that can work together in real-world situations.