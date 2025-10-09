Samsung's massive 49-inch Odyssey OLED gaming monitor is $700 off

The Odyssey G93SC packs a QD-OLED panel with a crisp 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and lightning-fast 0.03ms response time. It supports both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free gaming, and its curved 1800R screen pulls you right into the action. Plus, you get Picture-by-Picture mode for multitasking.

It is now at a much more accessible price

At $900, this monitor offers high-end specs at a much more accessible price.

While this isn't the lowest price it's ever been, it is pretty close.

You can grab it now on Amazon.