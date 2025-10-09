Next Article
Samsung's massive 49-inch Odyssey OLED gaming monitor is $700 off
Technology
Just after Prime Day, Samsung's massive 49-inch Odyssey OLED G93SC gaming monitor has seen its price fall from $1,600 to $900—that's a big 44% off.
If you've been eyeing a serious upgrade for your setup, this might be the time.
Monitor packs a QD-OLED panel
The Odyssey G93SC packs a QD-OLED panel with a crisp 5,120 x 1,440 resolution, super-smooth 240Hz refresh rate, and lightning-fast 0.03ms response time.
It supports both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free gaming, and its curved 1800R screen pulls you right into the action.
Plus, you get Picture-by-Picture mode for multitasking.
It is now at a much more accessible price
At $900, this monitor offers high-end specs at a much more accessible price.
While this isn't the lowest price it's ever been, it is pretty close.
You can grab it now on Amazon.