YouTube lets creators banned for COVID, election misinformation reapply
YouTube just rolled out a new policy (as of October 9, 2025) that gives creators banned for old COVID-19 and election misinformation rules a second shot.
If you were banned for those reasons—not copyright—you can now apply to start fresh after waiting a year.
No shortcuts though: your old channel and subscribers are gone, but you can appeal the ban during the wait.
YouTube is trying to adapt to the situation
If approved, you'll be starting from scratch—new account, zero subs—but you might get back into the Partner Program to earn money if you qualify.
YouTube says each application will be checked carefully based on past behavior and any risks to the community.
This move comes as YouTube faces more government pressure about how it moderates content, especially around political bias.
It's part of a bigger shift in how tech platforms balance free speech with keeping things safe online—showing YouTube is trying to adapt while still valuing different voices.