Meta's AI Reels translation now in Hindi, Portuguese

The feature uses AI to match the creator's voice and syncs dubbed audio with their lip movements, so translations feel natural. Dubbed Reels are clearly labeled, and you can turn translations on or off. Creators can preview and approve translations before posting, keeping things in their control.

Feature available to creators with at least 1,000 followers

The feature is available to Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers and to all public Instagram accounts in countries where Meta AI is available.

It's designed to help creators connect with fans across languages and cultures—making Reels more global and inclusive.