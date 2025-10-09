Meta's AI Reels translation now in Hindi, Portuguese
Meta just rolled out its AI-powered Reels translation feature for Instagram and Facebook users in Hindi and Portuguese, after first launching it in English and Spanish back in August.
This update is all about making content more accessible in huge markets like India and Brazil.
Dubbed Reels are clearly labeled
The feature uses AI to match the creator's voice and syncs dubbed audio with their lip movements, so translations feel natural.
Dubbed Reels are clearly labeled, and you can turn translations on or off.
Creators can preview and approve translations before posting, keeping things in their control.
Feature available to creators with at least 1,000 followers
The feature is available to Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers and to all public Instagram accounts in countries where Meta AI is available.
It's designed to help creators connect with fans across languages and cultures—making Reels more global and inclusive.