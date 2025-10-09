Windows 11's File Explorer finally gets a proper dark mode

Dark mode for Windows 11 is almost complete

Dark mode first showed up in Windows 10 back in 2016, but it's never been truly complete (especially compared to macOS's full system-wide dark mode from 2018).

With these new updates, a proper dark mode rollout for all Windows 11 users looks close.

Microsoft still has a bit of work left though—older tools like the Registry Editor and Group Policy windows are still waiting for their dark makeover.