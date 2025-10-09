Next Article
Windows 11's File Explorer finally gets a proper dark mode
Technology
If you've ever been annoyed by random light pop-ups while using dark mode in Windows 11's File Explorer, good news—Microsoft's latest preview build (26100.5061) is fixing those weird mismatches.
Now, things like progress bars and confirmation dialogs actually stay dark, making the whole experience feel a lot more polished.
Dark mode for Windows 11 is almost complete
Dark mode first showed up in Windows 10 back in 2016, but it's never been truly complete (especially compared to macOS's full system-wide dark mode from 2018).
With these new updates, a proper dark mode rollout for all Windows 11 users looks close.
Microsoft still has a bit of work left though—older tools like the Registry Editor and Group Policy windows are still waiting for their dark makeover.