Figma integrates Gemini AI for smarter image editing

Gemini 2.5 flash cuts wait time in half

The highlight here is Gemini 2.5 Flash, which, based on earlier tests, delivers AI-generated images with half the wait time compared to before.

This move follows a bigger trend: big tech players like Google and OpenAI are weaving AI into popular apps (think Spotify and Canva) to help people work smarter.

Google says 65% of its Cloud customers already use these kinds of AI tools.