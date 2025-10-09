Next Article
Figma integrates Gemini AI for smarter image editing
Figma is teaming up with Google to bring Gemini AI right into its design platform, aiming to make life easier for its 13 million users.
With new models like Gemini 2.5 Flash, Gemini 2.0, and Imagen 4, Figma users will soon get faster, smarter image editing and generation tools—enhancing their creative projects.
Gemini 2.5 flash cuts wait time in half
The highlight here is Gemini 2.5 Flash, which, based on earlier tests, delivers AI-generated images with half the wait time compared to before.
This move follows a bigger trend: big tech players like Google and OpenAI are weaving AI into popular apps (think Spotify and Canva) to help people work smarter.
Google says 65% of its Cloud customers already use these kinds of AI tools.