This $250 breath test can detect cancer early
SpotitEarly, an Israeli biotech founded in 2020, is launching a breath-based cancer screening test in the US in 2026.
Using $20.3 million in funding, their kit lets you collect a breath sample at home and mail it to their lab—where trained beagles and AI team up to spot early signs of breast, lung, colorectal, and prostate cancers.
The test will be available in the US in 2026
Clinical studies show SpotitEarly's test can catch early-stage cancers with up to 95% accuracy.
At $250 per test, it's way cheaper than competitors like Grail's $950 Galleri or whole-body MRIs that cost over $2,000.
The company will start with breast and lung cancer detection first.
How it works
SpotitEarly combines the super-sensitive noses of dogs with AI that monitors their reactions for even more reliable results.
Their hybrid bio-AI tech picks up on tiny chemical changes in your breath linked to cancer—making this a fast, non-invasive pre-screening tool compared to traditional scans or blood tests.