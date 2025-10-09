This $250 breath test can detect cancer early Technology Oct 09, 2025

SpotitEarly, an Israeli biotech founded in 2020, is launching a breath-based cancer screening test in the US in 2026.

Using $20.3 million in funding, their kit lets you collect a breath sample at home and mail it to their lab—where trained beagles and AI team up to spot early signs of breast, lung, colorectal, and prostate cancers.